Fourth-placed Monaco are looking to hang on to their Europa League spot as they visit a Lyon side trying to make a late dash for any European place.

Monaco have struggled of late with just one win in four, including two heavy defeats against Lens and Montpellier, before a draw with Lille kept them ahead of their opponents by five points.

It'll take a Marseille collapse for Monaco to overhaul the eight-point gap to the Champions League qualifier spot, so it looks more like consolidation of their Europa League spot is the name of the game.

Lyon have lost just once in nine at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais but Monaco can counter that with the third-best away record in Ligue 1.

Lacazatte can strike for Lyon

Lyon's last six games have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals land, and while Monaco had a 0-0 last time out that snapped a run of six straight with over 2.5 goals involved.

Alexandre Lacazette has been in the goals recently for Lyon, scoring four against Montpellier and once against Clermont.

Lacazette is 10/11 to score for a third game running and worth backing.

And we'll finish off our French Bet Builder with a couple of players to give away fouls - firstly Argentinian World Cup winner Nicolas Tagliafico who is third in the Lyon squad in fouls this season.

French midfielder Youssouf Fofana is top of the Monaco squad in terms of fouls, giving away at least one in his last 13 games - five of those multiple fouls.

Away from home on a Friday night we'll back Fofana for 2+ fouls here at 13/10 to juice our fould-fold up nicely.