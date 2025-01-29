Lille v Feyenoord Tips: David to star in 7/1 goals-based Bet Builder
Paul Higham has a 7/18.00 Bet Builder in play for Lille's Champions League tie with Feyenoord, with Jonathan David backed to score one of a few goal...
-
David in fine scoring form for Lille
-
Feyenoord games packed with goals in Champions League
-
Back 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble at Lille
-
Get Champions League tips in our Football...Only Bettor podcast
Lille v Feyenoord
Wednesday 29 January
20:00 GMT kick-off
Both of these sides will make it through to the Champions League knockouts with both Lille and Feyenoord winning 13 points from seven games, but at 11th and 12th in the table either side could get into the top eight with a win.
That would of course mean they avoid the play-off round and that's sonething well worth fighting for in what could be a good game here with the shackles off to some extent.
So let's see if we can cash in on a game between to surprisingly good sides who've been great value in the competition so far - with Lille beating Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and drawing with Juvetus and Feyenoord earning that dramatic draw at Man City and beating Bayern Munich 3-0 last time out.
Leg 1: Over 3.5 goals
It's 13/82.63 for over 3.5 goals at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, which landed in Lille's last home Champions League tie and twice overall so far in the competition.
But the French side have scored in six of seven and at least twice in three of those, and Feyenoord are a side full of goals at both ends, as only Atalanta, Dortmund and Barcelona have scored more but the Dutch side also give you plenty of chances.
And six of their seven matches have seen four or more goals, with even the one that didn't being that 3-0 win over Bayern.
Leg 2: Jonathan David anytime scorer
And if we're backing goals then Lille's lethal Jonathan David has to be top of our list as an even-money anytime scorer.
The Canadian has scored five goals in seven Champions League games - and in big games too after finding the net against Atletico, Real, Juve and Liverpool.
He's a clinical finisher and only needs one chance to score- but he'll get a few more than that here.
Leg 3: Lille to get most cards
I couldn't resist adding a third leg for a juicier price, and that's because of finiding out that Feyenoord have had the fewest number of bookings in the Champions League this season.
They've only seen more than one card once, compared to five games for Lille so we'll back the hosts to have the most cards here at 13/102.30.
Back Over 3.5 goals, Lille most cards & Jonathan David to score
Now read the rest of our Champions League previews & best bets from our Betfair stable of experts
Recommended bets
