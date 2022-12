Koch & Rodri have 2+ fouls in five games each this season

City have fewest cards in the league this season

Back a 10/1 disciplinary Bet Builder at Elland Road

Man City conclude this round of Premier League action with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds with now an eight-point gap to try and overcome behind leaders Arsenal.

It looks a tough spot for Leeds, with Jesse Marsch having had six weeks to stew on his side taking the lead three times against Spurs but losing 4-3.

Goals have been flying in from all angles in Leeds games, with 22 of them in their last four league games - and even their three friendlies during the break contained 12 goals.

Being involved in such games and being so wide-open at the back is obviously not the kind of form you want to bring to a game against Pep Guardiola's side, who had a winning return to action against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last week.

City beat Leeds twice last season by a whopping 11-0 aggregate scoreline and the fear for the hosts is that this could be something similar if they come out a bit too gung-ho here.

Even if the score ends up being one-sided, this will be a competitive contest played in a superb atmosphere and fouls and cards could be the way to go here for our player props Bet Builder.

Only three teams committed more fouls than Leeds, with Robin Koch the main perpetrator behind the suspended Tyler Adams.

Koch has five games with two or more fouls given against him so against all the firepower City will bring at him then we'll take the 21/10 for another multiple foul game.

Watching Man City against Liverpool you couldn't help but noticed how rattled Rodri was when Jurgen Klopp's side get at him a bit more - and that's an avenue Leeds will have no problem investigating.

He's the man that has to try and stop any counter-attack and Leeds have plenty of pace on the break and will also have no problems leaving a bit on him in the tackle.

Rodri had two fouls against Liverpool and like Koch has also had five league games with multiple fouls so Rodri can be got at - and 11/10 on another two fouls is good enough to make it in.

Finally, it's worth noting that Leeds are in the top half of the table for yellow cards, while Man City have the fewest in the league, so we'll add the hosts to have more cards at 4/7 to pump us up to a 10/1 Bet Builder treble.