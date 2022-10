Inter resurgent in recent weeks

Sampdoria leaking plenty of goals



Inter v Sampdoria

Saturday 29 October, 19:45

Live on BT Sport

A late surge took Lens over the finish line in France last night, as they beat Toulouse 3-0 and kept us under the 3.5 goals line. We're in profit for the week and heading into Saturday's action with a spring in our step.

We'll head to San Siro, because in-form Inter are facing Sampdoria, and I'm backing Lautaro Martinez to continue his excellent recent form.

Inter qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek, knocking out Barcelona on the process. The Nerazzurri have now won five of their last six matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals in the process. Coach Simone Inzaghi was under increasing pressure a few weeks ago, but he has turned things around.

Argentina international Martinez has been a big part of that. He has scored four goals in his last four competitive appearances, and has looked razor sharp. The return to fitness of his trusty old strike partner Romelu Lukaku won't do him any harm either

Sampdoria shouldn't put up too much resistance. They have lost five of their last seven games, and have also lost five of seven on their travels. The Genoa side have leaked 18 goals in 11 games.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Martinez trading at odds-against here to find the net, so I'll happily back him.