Dzeko has three goals in two starts against Empoli

Inter have won nine straight game against Monday's visitors

Nobody has more than Inter's eight goals inside first 15 minutes

Back 5/1 Bet Builder on Dezko helping Inter to victory

After beating naighbours AC Milan to win the Supercoppa during the week, it's back to Serie A business for Inter with a home tilt against mid-table Empoli.

A 1-0 win over leaders Napoli looked huge in terms of the title race, but while Napoli have reeled off threee straight wins since, Inter drew with Monza and the gap is a massive 13 points going into this game.

It looks too much of a mountain to climb, but there's work to be done to claims a Champions League spot, so there's no time to sit and enjoy landing some silverware just yet.

The San Siro has been kind to Inter this season with eight wins out of nine in the league and they've won their last nine games against Empoli - which goes to explain why the visitors are 10/1 to spring a big upset here.

Empoli have just one win and one clean sheet on the road this season so we're obviously looking at a home win here - it's just the manner of victory and who will get the goals we need to settle on.

Conditions are perfect for an early goal here, as nobody in Serie A has scored more than Inter's eight goals in the first 15 minutes of games, while Empoli have seen a goal scored inside 10 minutes in three of their last four away games.

You can back Inter to be leading after 30 minutes at 11/10.

For us, though we're going to take Inter/Inter in the half-time/full-time market, which has landed in six of Inter's nine home games in Serie A this season.

And to get our goals we're looking at Edin Dzeko, who has four goals in his last five Serie A games but also loves banging them in against Empoli, scoring three in his last two starts against them in the league.

He's just 8/11 to notch again but I fancy him to opening the scoring here as 11/4 first goalscorer, something he's done three times this season and given the penchant for early goals in this fixture we could get this leg of our Bet Builder done early.