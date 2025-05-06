Inter v Barcelona: Pair Yamal with Dumfries double in 14/1 San Siro special
Paul Higham has a huge 14/115.00 Bet Builder for the Champions League semi-final based on pairing Barcelona's Lamine Yamal alongside Inter's dangerous Denzel Dumfries.
-
Dumfries scored twice in first leg and Barca didn't have an answer
-
Yamal has multiple shots on target in 8 UCL games
-
Back huge 14/115.00 Bet Builder double on key men Yamal & Dumfries
-
Check out Paul's 5/23.50 and 11/82.38 Build Up picks at the bottom of the article
Inter v Barcelona
Tuesday 6 May, 20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1
What a game we had last week. If this second leg is half as good we'll be in for a treat as these two battle it out for a place in the Champions League final.
The 3-3 draw in Spain was spellbinding, although ultimately pretty pointless without the away goals rule as it's now a one-off game at the San Siro that will decide who makes the final.
With both sides making changes for their league games at the weekend most of the stars should be fresh enough to give us another blockbuster, and after sifting through all the player props markets we've narrowed it down to the following Bet Builder..
Leg 1: Denzel Dumfries 1+ shot on target
Denzel Dumfries is no stranger to our daily Bet Builder column and he certainly produced in the first leg with two goals. Expect him to get fully involved on the stats sheet again at the San Siro.
Barca had no real answer for his attacking prowess from wing-back, which led to the Dutchman scoring twice but also assisting for the third goal, and without their starting left-back again then he'll be hard to stop again.
He's had 28 shots on target this season including five in his last game games, so considering that and his first leg performance he's a must at 7/52.40 for just 1+ shot on target here.
Leg 2: Denzel Dumfries 2+ fouls
And while we're on Denzel, he likes to show up in the fouls column too, which has been a solid route to profit on him all season so we'll re-run that fun by backing him for 2+ fouls at 8/111.73.
He's given at least one foul away in all nine Champions League starts this season, with five of those seeing multiple fouls and 19 in total.
And with Raphinha operating down his flank, there's no reason not to back him for another.
Leg 3: Lamine Yamal 2+ shots on target
We've got to get superstar Lamine Yamal in here somewhere. Many will simply back him to score or assist (or both) but I'd rather take the 5/23.50 on the teenager having 2+ shots on target.
He managed it in the first leg, as well as scoring, and he's been prolific in landing this bet eight times in 12 Champions League games.
Yes, Inter will have a plan for him, but even if they do and restrict him to shots from distance, that could play into our hands as he's not scared of having a dig as often as he can.
Get tips for the rest of this week's football from our roster of expert tipsters!
Recommended bets
Paul Higham's Build Up Tips:
Player to have more shots on target
All the Lamine Yamal hype may be a touch over the top, but he's certainly a special talent, with his biggest asset being he's not afraid of the big stage, and this is almost as big as they come in club football.
I think he'll step up again at the San Siro, so I'm backing him to take on Inter's Marcus Thuram in a To Have More Shots Match Up bet in the Build Ups section on the Sportsbook.
Yamal is 11/82.38 to win this one against the Frenchman, who is priced up at 6/42.50 to hit the target more than the Spanish youngster, so you can see it's a close call.
Thuram scored in the first leg with his 36th shot on target of the season, but he's had just seven shots on target in his last 19 games - during which he's not managed more than one in the one match.
So the stats heavily favour Yamal here despite Barca being the away side - as the teenager has had at least two shots on target in his last three starts, including two from six efforts on goal in the first leg.
Eight multiple shots on target games in 12 Champions League appearances this season suggest Yamal should take this one comfortably.
Player to commit more fouls
This is an intriguing one with the stakes so high fouls could come from anywhere so picking contenders for a To Commit More Fouls Match Up is a tough one, but one I fancy here is Inter's Federico Dimarco against Frenkie de Jong.
There's not much between them in overall fouls this season, albeit with Dimarco playing a lot more minutes, but he's a big price at 5/23.50 to have more fouls than De Jong - a bet which actually landed in the first leg.
De Jong is on the away side this time so has that against him, but Dimarco operating at left wing-back will be up against Lamine Yamal and Inter will no doubt plan to disrupt the youngster from the start.
So the opponent and the gameplan trump the stats here I think making this one a decent value play.
