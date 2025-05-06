Inter v Barcelona: Pair Yamal with Dumfries double in 14/1 San Siro special

Dumfries scored twice in first leg and Barca didn't have an answer

Inter v Barcelona

Tuesday 6 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

What a game we had last week. If this second leg is half as good we'll be in for a treat as these two battle it out for a place in the Champions League final.

The 3-3 draw in Spain was spellbinding, although ultimately pretty pointless without the away goals rule as it's now a one-off game at the San Siro that will decide who makes the final.

With both sides making changes for their league games at the weekend most of the stars should be fresh enough to give us another blockbuster, and after sifting through all the player props markets we've narrowed it down to the following Bet Builder..

Leg 1: Denzel Dumfries 1+ shot on target

Denzel Dumfries is no stranger to our daily Bet Builder column and he certainly produced in the first leg with two goals. Expect him to get fully involved on the stats sheet again at the San Siro.

Barca had no real answer for his attacking prowess from wing-back, which led to the Dutchman scoring twice but also assisting for the third goal, and without their starting left-back again then he'll be hard to stop again.

He's had 28 shots on target this season including five in his last game games, so considering that and his first leg performance he's a must at 7/52.40 for just 1+ shot on target here.

Leg 2: Denzel Dumfries 2+ fouls

And while we're on Denzel, he likes to show up in the fouls column too, which has been a solid route to profit on him all season so we'll re-run that fun by backing him for 2+ fouls at 8/111.73.

He's given at least one foul away in all nine Champions League starts this season, with five of those seeing multiple fouls and 19 in total.

And with Raphinha operating down his flank, there's no reason not to back him for another.

Leg 3: Lamine Yamal 2+ shots on target

We've got to get superstar Lamine Yamal in here somewhere. Many will simply back him to score or assist (or both) but I'd rather take the 5/23.50 on the teenager having 2+ shots on target.

He managed it in the first leg, as well as scoring, and he's been prolific in landing this bet eight times in 12 Champions League games.

Yes, Inter will have a plan for him, but even if they do and restrict him to shots from distance, that could play into our hands as he's not scared of having a dig as often as he can.