Warnock needs just a point against former side to stay up

Sheff Utd already confirmed in second place

Back 7/2 Bet Builder on Terriers keeping it tight

Warnock fired up for Blades battle

Neil Warnock will have Huddersfield fired up for this one won't he? The former Sheff Utd boss needs just a point against his old club to complete his rescue job for the Terriers.

And it could be a last job for 74-year-old Warnock, who has overseen five wins in 13 games in charge to get Huddersfield to this stage when a draw would secure their survival and send Reading down.

Paul Heckingbottam's Blades have already cemented second place and a return to the Premier League, but they showed in their 4-1 win over Preston that they're not coasting to the end of the season.

A draw would do for the Terriers and with the Blades secure it's hard not to think that the hosts will find a way to get what they need, but a stalemate at 19/10 would get my vote.

Terriers to keep it tight

I don't think Warnock wants a shootout, so his best bet is to try and keep it tight and see just how much Sheff Utd are up for it, so I'd expect it to be level and possible scoreless at half-time.

There's a chance of a winner in the second-half, but I can't see too many goals and under 2.5 at 4/6 seems fair enough.

Back HT draw in Huddersfield v Sheff Utd, under 2.5 goals & over 1.5 home cards 7/2

Cards is another interesting market as Huddersfield have actually had five games without a booking in the last 12, with the other seven games having either two or three.

It's hard not to think that with Championship survival on the line, a home crowd and Warnock facing his old side that the hosts won't get at least of couple of cards though.

Huddersfield are 4/7 for over 1.5 cards and that's good enough to make our Bet Builder treble and what shold be a night of celebration for the home side.