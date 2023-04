Hoffenheim have won two in a row to go above Schalke

Both sides have conceded plenty of goals

After back-to-back wins saw Hoffenheim move above Schalke but with just four points between them this game could have a big say on the Bundesliga relegation battle.

Schalke had gone eight games unbeaten before being well beaten 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen last time out - but with six draws during that run they failed to pull clear of the drop zone.

Thomas Reis' Schalke side are in the bottom three and looking to avoid a fifth Bundesliga relegation - but to do that they'll have to improve on their woeful away run of just one win in their last 40 top-flight league road trips.

It's not like Hoffenheim are a powerhouse at home though, with Pellegrino Matarazzo's men losing seven of their last nine home league games and shipping 20 goals in the process.

Both teams should score

Six of the last seven home games for Hoffenheim has seen both teams score and their home defence is so poor that even Schalke should be able to score here.

A couple of Hoffenheim player props we like here start with Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric to have a shot on target, which he's managed in six of this seven outings.

Then there's former Liverpool defender, and indeed former Schalke man Ozan Kabak, who we're backing to have 2+ fouls against his former side.

Both teams to score in Hoffenheim v Schalke, Krauss & Kabak 2+ fouls & Kramaric 1+ shot on target 15/2

The Turkish defender has managed this in six of this last seven games so this really shouldn't be a problem for him to hit that mark again should he start.

For the visitors, young midfielder Tom Krauss looks a good bet at 6/5 for 2+ fouls given he leads the team in fouls this season.

Krauss has given away 2+ fouls in four of his past six outings and in the heat of a relegation battle that makes the outcome even more likely.