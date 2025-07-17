Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Finns and Faroese to put on a show

Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day
Can HJK pull off a great escape?

We're in Finland this evening, and Kevin Hatchard's picked out an odds-against bet from the UECL qualifiers.

HJK v NSI
Thursday 17 July, 17:00

Shelbourne battled to a 1-1 draw at Linfield last night, returning our stake courtesy of the Draw No Bet market. We'll take that cash and reinvest it, as Faroese side NSI Runavik look to complete a major upset against Finnish giants HJK Helsinki in the Conference League qualifiers.

NSI produced one of the greatest results in their nation's football history last week, as they took advantage of an early red card to smash HJK 4-0. For a team that isn't even top of the domestic league (they are 11 points behind leaders KI Klaksvik), this was a phenomenal result.

Recent followers of HJK's form will be surprised at the scale of their defeat, but not the loss itself. This is Finland's biggest club by miles, but they are fourth in the Veikkausliiga, eight points off top spot. The capital club have now lost three of their last four competitive matches.

However, HJK do have the firepower to get back into this tie. They have scored three goals or more in eight of their last 16 competitive games, and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has netted 12 goals in his last 22 matches.

I'll back HJK to win and Over 3.5 Goals at 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook. NSI have conceded twice or more in their last three away games, and all the pressure is now on them to see through one of the most famous upsets in their region's history.

Recommended Bet

Back HJK to win and Over 3.5 Goals @

SBK11/10

Now read Kev's Sweden v England preview here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

