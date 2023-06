Both teams scored in 10 of 12 Hamburg home games

Hosts had 3+ cards in last five home outings

Back 6/1 stats-based Bet Builder for relegation play-off

Hamburg hoping for a miracle

Stuttgart look to have done enough to secure their Bundesliga status after a 3-0 home win in the first leg of their relegation play-off against Hamburg - but in football you just never know.

Sheffield Wednesday came back from 4-0 down to beat Peterborough and Hamburg will be hoping for a similar miracle.

Tim Walter insists his side won't give up, but only three second division sides have won this play-off since 2008 and none of those lost the first leg.

Stuttgart have won just two of 27 away games and Hamburg have been decent at home, but it's an uphill task and the visitors really shouldn't blow it from here.

Hamburg usually score at home, drawing one blank in 15 and scoring at least twicw in 10 of the last 11 home fixtures - with them firing in 14 in their last four alone.

And Stuttgart have scored in nine of 10 on the road and with Hamburg desperate they'll also be wide open for the counter so there's no reason both teams to score won't land.

Both teams have scored in 10 of Hamburg's last 12 home games.

Whatever way you slice it, Hamburg will be the aggressors, whether they score first and get back in the hunt, or whather Stuttgart put the tie away early.

And after two yellows and a red in the first game then there's every reason to think they'll get another three cards here as they chase the game.

Hamburg have been handed at least three cards in their last five home league games, and with higher opposition and higher stakes then three should be the minimum they get here.

And at 6/4 for over 2.5 Hamburg cards that's a price well worth taking.

Hamburg got three corners at Stuttgart in the first game, but they did play 20 minutes with 10 men and were obviously away from home.

Throw in the fact the game came just four days after they agonisingly missed out on promotion in dramatic fashion on the final day.

Going on the attack early, and Stuttgart being able to sit back and soak up any pressure means Hamburg should be primed to edge the visitors on the corner count.