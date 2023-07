Hacken have won last five home games

BTTS landed in six of seven Hacken home games

Back 7/2 Bet Builder on a home win with a few goals

We're making a rare trip to Sweden for Saturday's column with Hacken looking to extend their unbeaten run against Brommapojkarna.

Hacken are third in the Allsvenskan and while Brommapojkarna might get you a few points in Scrablle they're not collecting many in the league - with four defeats in five.

They are one of the better away sides in the Swedish top flight but they may have just hit a bad run at the wrong time to get anything from this game.

Hacken have won their last six home games and while Brommapojkarna have won four of five on the road they've just hit a tough spell recently.

They've lost four of five, although three of those have been at home, but this is one of the toughest away games in the division.

Hacken also have had the joint-most HT/FT victories in the league this season, with four of them in seven home games while Brommapojkarna have lost three of seven road trips by that method.

Hacken are the top scorers in the league both overall and at home - scoring at least three goals in six of their seven home games, but they also give the visitors a chance.

Six of their seven home games have seen both teams score, and that mixes nicely with a visiting side who've scored in all but one games away from home.

Both teams to score is well-fancied here at 13/20 and worth inbluding in our Bet Builder.

Three of the last five Hacken games has seen two or more first-half goals including their recent Champions League qualifier where they led 3-1 at the break.

They'll be looking for a fast start again and with goals flowing regularly there's nor eason why a few won't fly in during the first 45 minutes.

For their part, four of the last eight Brommapojkarna games have had two first-half goals in so there's also some decent form there too.