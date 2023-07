Fernandez scored in three of last four games

Last four Godoy home games had over 2.5 goals

Back 7/2 Bet Builder on Argentinian top flight game

We're back in Argentina for Friday night as Godoy Cruz host Defensa y Justicia with the first phase of the league campaign nearing an end.

With just three games to go there's just three points between the teams with Godoy in eighth and three places behind Defensa.

The hosts can go level on points with a win and above Defensa with a four-goal victory, while the visitors could go third with an away win.

These two have both been involved in games with a few goals in of late and with both looking for the three points here then we should hopefully get a decent game.

It's a close one to call, but I fancy a few goals - with Godoy Cruz seeing their last four home contests going over 2.5 goals and five of Defensa y Justicia's last six away games also eclipsing the magic number.

At 23/20 for over 2.5 goals here we'll plump for goals - even if Godoy's top scorer Tadeo Allende is missing the game through injury.

A main reason why I'd plump for the away side if pushed is the fact they have their top scorer Nicolas Fernandez available while the hosts are without their top marksman.

Fernandez has scored 19 in 30 in all competitions and 12 goals in 23 league outings this season so should be the first name on your list of possible scorers.

He's a tempting 11/53.15 anytime scorer and that's too good for us to turn down for a man who has bagged in three of his last four games so is bang in form.