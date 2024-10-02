Girona v Feyenoord: Go low on goals in 4/1 Bet Builder

Stats suggest under 2.5 goals is big at 13/10 2.30

Girona v Feyenoord

Wednesday 2 October, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 10 (via red button)

These are two sides who qualified for the Champions League impressively with their displays last season.

However, much has changed since then in both camps.

As happens so often when a team enjoys a surprisingly good season, Girona have sold many of the stars that got them here in the first place.

Notably, in attack they've lost top scorer Artem Dovbyk to Roma and assist king Savio, who is now at Manchester City.

Given the upheaval, it probably shouldn't be too much of a shock that they've only won two of nine games so far this season, with goalscoring a particular problem.

Boss Michel went very defensive on matchday one against PSG and while they are back on home soil for this one, the odds about a low-scoring game look tempting.

Six of Girona's nine games so far have seen under 2.5 goals, as have four of Feyenoord's eight - they have also won only two matches to date following the summer departure of boss Arne Slot.

The Dutch side actually lost their opener in this competition 4-0 against Leverkusen but that stresses the need for a more disciplined defensive performance in this contest and, as already explained, Girona seem unlikely to offer the same level of threat.

Under 2.5 goals is at 13/102.30 and worth backing.

I'll double that up with the visitors' David Hancko to have 2+ shots.

Despite their 4-0 loss on matchday one, Feyenoord did manage 12 shots with Hancko responsible for three of them.

The defender is well known for his shot-taking ability and he's now landed this bet in nine of his last 12 club games.

The boon for punters is he offers threat from several angles.

At 6ft 2in, he's regularly a target for corners and free kicks slung into the box. The Slovakian also takes long-range free kicks sometimes, while he's not afraid to step out of the backline and try his luck from distance in open play.

The double pays around 4/15.00.