Getafe v Osasuna

Sunday 17 September, 13:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

They say in times of trouble, turn to what you know so it's off to back Getafe in the cards and fouls markets.

Joel Matip's failure to have a shot on Saturday denied our 15/1 Bet Builder but a smaller-priced bet involving Spain's long-standing dirtiest team looks a decent play on Sunday.

With Pepe Bordalas back at the helm, Getafe have been racking up the cards again this season - 20 yellows in their first four La Liga games.

Since Bordalas returned to save the club from relegation towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Getafe's card numbers have been 6-1-5-9-4-4-5-3-4-7-5.

Basically, over 3.5 cards has landed in nine of their 11 games under their new-old manager.

Add in the fact that last season's strictest Primera Division referee, Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, is in charge, and backing over 3.5 Getafe cards makes strong sense.

In the fouls market, the data shows some remarkable consistency from Getafe stars Djene Dakonam and Juanmi Latasa.

Dakonam has committed at least two fouls in all nine games he's played since Bordalas' return.

He's moved into a defensive midfield role during that time (having previously played at centre-back) and that is reflected in the figures.

Forward Latasa has also now landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last nine appearances with tallies of 4, 8 and 7 among his last five games.

Backing the regular foulers for 2+ each here produces a three-legged Bet Builder which gives odds of around 16/54.20.

If ever there was a week when we'll get such strong data overturned, it's this one, but it's undeniable that the numbers look in the punter's favour here.

Back Getafe over 3.5 cards, Latasa 2+ fouls & Dakonam 2+ fouls @ around 16/54.20

