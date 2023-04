Expect Getafe to sit off

Low-goal trend worth following

Bet Builder double at 9/4

When looking at this game, my initial thought was to look at Getafe fouls - they've long been one of the dirtiest sides in La Liga.

However, on closer inspection, the stats show they drop off against the top sides with low foul counts recorded in their recent games with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Essentially, they don't look to engage and instead sit deep in a bid to thwart their clearly higher-quality opponents.

That made me look elsewhere but with those fouls stats reflected, somewhat unsurprisingly, in the equivalent card ones, going low on cards is an avenue worth exploring.

Cards off the table

In their last four games against the 'Big Two', Getafe's cards-received tallies have been 2-0-1-2. Those are figures they are usually above.

Under 2.5 here is 10/11.

Going low on goals also looks worth adding to our Bet Builder.

Barca have the tightest defence in the top European leagues having conceded only nine goals in 28 La Liga games.

Goal line: Play the unders

With Getafe averaging less than a goal a game, it's hard to see them scoring, while their defensive solidity should prevent Barca running riot.

Again, a look back at those previous encounters with Barca and Real show under 2.5 goals has landed in the last five.

Put the two legs together and you get a price of around 9/4.

On a day when it was a struggle to find anything I was hugely confident about, that's a bet which looks worth a small play.

Click here for our Sunday Premier League tipsheet!