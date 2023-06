Rovers won 14 on the spin against UCD

Dublin have failed to score in last seven v Rovers

Back 3/1 Bet Builder treble for Irish leaders

We've got a top-versus-bottom mismatch in the Irish Premier Division where it looks like leaders Shamrock Rovers are facing a gimme at home to basement club UC Dublin.

Rovers have bounced back from two defeats on the spin with back-to-back wins, no doubt sharpened up by a shock home loss to second-bottom Drogheda.

That looks a one-off though - as they had 79% possession, 29 shots and 14 corners yet somehow lost 2-1.

By contrast, UC Dublin haven't won for 10 games and have lost t heir last seven straight - including a 3-0 home reverse by Shamrock just a month ago.

It could be a long night for the visitors

That recent wobble seems to have re-focused the mind for Shamrock Rovers and this fixture is the perfect one to keep this run going.

They've got an astonishing record against UCD (see below) which sees them going into this game as eye-watering 1/20 favourites to win.

Rovers actually don't have the best record of leading at half-time, but luckily UC Dublin have the worst for being behind at the break - going in behind after 45 minutes in nine of 10 away games this season.

To say Rovers have dominated this fixture is a massive undertstement as they've won the last 14 encounters keeping an incredible 12 clean sheets.

UC Dublin haven't even managed a goal in the last nine meetings and although they have notched in four of their last five away games it's some mental block they have to get over.

I'm usually not one for jumping on long streaks like this, but UCD barely get more than one shot on target on their recent visits to Tallaght Stadium so I just don't see them having enough threat to find a long-awaited goal.

Shamrock Rovers have had 10, 8 and 11 corners in their last three home games against UCD, and that should again have a hatful.

They've had so much possession in recent game against UCD that it's almost inevitable that the corners will stack up again.