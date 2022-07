1860 Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Friday 29 July

19:45 BST kick-off

The Bundesliga doesn't kick-off for another week, but the big guns are in action in the German Cup - including Borussia Dortmund as they travel to face 1860 Munich.

Dortmund will again be billed as Bayern Munich's main contenders but they've had yet another summer of upheaval with Erling Haaland being grabbed by Man City.

They've also got a new head coach in Edin Terzic, who won the DFB Pokal title while interim boss at BVB in 2020/21.

1860 are still languishing in the third tier of German football after back-to-back fourth-placed finishes saw them just miss out on a play-off spot, so they'll try again to restore some pride to this famous old club this season.

They'll have a slight edge in fitness as their season started last weekend but the chasm in quality is obvious.

Munich kicked off with an entertaining 4-3 victory in Dresden last week and if Dortmund are up to speed then there could be plenty of goals for both sides here.

Marcel Bar scored twice last week, and 21 times in the league last season so is an obvious threat for Munich

Dortmund expect more goals from Donyell Malen this season and the signing of Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg could be the next big move from the Black and Yellows.

The 20-year-old is already a key member of the German national side and this could be a huge season for him, including the World Cup, so his debut here will be eagerly anticipated.

It's a cup game so serious enough, but it's also about getting into a groove for Dortmund so it may be a looser contest, and there's no better team in open games.

With Munich up to speed and scoring goals, both sides should find the net in what shapes up to be an entertaining contest full of goals - with a handy Dortmund win expected.