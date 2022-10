Osasuna find themselves in a European place after an outstanding performance at Real Madrid on Sunday, as they host Valencia on Friday night.

The side from Pamplona grabbed a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu despite having a man sent off - with a rare Karim Benzema saved penalty helping out the 10 men.

That away point means Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna sit in their highest league place at this stage of the season for 15 years - but it's mainly down to their home form.

Only Betis have won more home games than Osasuna's three victories from four games at the Estadio El Sadar - and it means they're 13/10 favourites to beat a Valencia side sitting just three points behind them.

Valencia also had a man sent off in their last game, as they scored a late, late goal in the sixth minute of injury time to draw 2-2 at Espanyol on Sunday

It was a first away point of the season for Gennaro Gattuso's side, and he'll hope that can be a catalyst for another improved display on the road.

They've gone seven games without a win away from home, but Getafe won here last time and Valencia won 4-1 in this fixture a year ago, so they're by no means a lost cause.

That doubt is enough to steer clear of the match result, but we'll definitely include both teams to score at 20/23 in our Bet Builder.

Both teams have scored in the last four meetings and eight of the last nine - with the last three also going over 2.5 goals.

Valencia's last four have also gone over 2.5 goals so we'll add that in too despite Osasuna not seeing too many goals - the visitors have enough quality to force the issue.

I also fancy a few cards here - both teams had a man sent off last game, and Valencia have seen six red cards brandished in seven league games.

It's 2/1 for another red card here.

While that sending off streak can't last forever, one cards bet I do like is the 7/5 on Osasuna to see more cards than Valencia.

Valencia's red card run grabs the headlines, but the hosts have seen eight more bookings than their visitors - and more importantly they've had more cards than their opponents in five of seven games so far.