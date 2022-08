Girona have had a promising return to the top-flight in Spain and welcome winless Celta Vigo on Friday hoping for back-to-back home wins in La Liga for the first time since March 2018.

The bookies can't split them as they go 7/4 the pair for the victory, and while the result could go either way, we should have a few goals at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi.

Girona bagged three at home last time out, and Celta have seen nine goals flying in during their opening two games - six of those going in their own net.

Yes, four of those came from Real Madrid which is a huge caveat to add, but Eduardo Coudet's defence doesn't look quite right just now and could leak more goals here.

I'm taking the 6/5 on the over 2.5 goals here for Friday's Bet Builder and adding in over 2.5 cards for Celta Vigo at 4/9.

Celta have seen seven cards in two games, both of those at home, and in their first away trip they're in for a scrap against Girona so should comfortably make that mark.

And finally, I can't mention a Celta Vigo game without including Iago Aspas - the former Liverpool flop who has become a goal-scoring hero at Celta.

He's scored in both games at the start of his eighth season back at Celta to make it 120 La Liga goals in his second spell, which is a magnificent effort.

Celta have played pretty well despite results too, even edging Real Madrid for possession and having 15 shots against the champions to add to the eight against Espanyol.

The radar has been off though, but with Aspas having hit the net in both games so far, albeit one via the penalty spot, he can at least hit the target again here.

And since I'm expecting Celta to be an attacking threat again, I'm happy to take 2/1 on Aspas having 2+ shots on target against Girona.

That really boosts our Bet Builder treble into a tasty Friday night treat.