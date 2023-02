7/7 head-to-heads in Brisbane have been low scorers



7/8 Brisbane home games have gone that way this term



Back Under 2.5 Goals



Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners

Friday 08:45 (Live on BT Sport 2)



In India yesterday, Northeast snapped their long losing streak to draw 3-3 at East Bengal and bring down our bet on the hosts.

We're venturing even further across the world today. On Friday morning UK time, Brisbane Roar host Central Coast Mariners in Australia's A-League and we reckon it could be a tight affair.

Back Under 2.5 Goals in Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners @ 2.04

Central Coast's last seven league visits to Brisbane have all finished with Under 2.5 Goals. So have seven of the Roar's first eight home matches of the current campaign.

Mariners away games this season have been higher scoring, recently because they have struggled at the back. They've conceded nine in five, but the Roar might not be the team to take advantage: they've scored just twice across their last four in Brisbane. At anything above even money we'll take Under 2.5 Goals for this one.