Porto have won the last three meetings by a combined 12-0



Portimonense have lost 8/12 away games without scoring



Back Porto to be winning at the break & not to concede



Porto v Portimonense

Sunday 20:30

In Germany yesterday, Freiburg and Hertha Berlin drew 1-1 to bring home our BTTS bet.

We're finishing the week in Portugal, where we expecting a more one-sided affair as second-placed Porto host 14th-placed Portimonense.

Back Porto Half Time Result & 'No' in Both Teams To Score @ 1.97

Ailing Portimonense have lost 9/12 on the road in the Primeira Liga this season - including 9/9 at teams now 12th and above. They've failed to score in 8/9 of those defeats and been behind at half-time in 7/9.

Since the start of last season, three head-to-heads have finished an aggregate 12-0 in Porto's favour. The reigning champs scored half of those goals before half-time.

This season, Sergio Conceicao's men have won 10/12 at Estadio do Dragao - 10/11 if you exclude a defeat to top-of-the-table Benfica. They've been winning at half time in 10/12 while notching clean sheets in 5/12.

We're going to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Porto to be winning at half-time and both teams not to score in a double that pays out at 1.97.