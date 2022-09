Poland v Netherlands

Thursday 19:45 (Live on BoxNation)

In Brazil last night, Cruzeiro crushed Vasco 3-0 to land our Win To Nil bet.

We're moving into the international arena today for Poland's Nations League game with Netherlands. Barcelona's forward line goes head to head as Robert Lewandowski meets Memphis Depay - and we fancy there could be a few goals.

When these two met in Rotterdam in June, the Dutch came from 0-2 down to draw 2-2. The Dutch also visited Poland in a 2020 Nations League game - they came from 0-1 down to win 2-1 that day.

Both teams have scored in all six of the Oranje's outings in 2022 - including 4/4 Nations League games. Five of the six games (including all four in this competition) also delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Their last two road trips have brought a 4-1 win in Belgium and a 2-1 success in Wales.

Poland lost 0-1 at home to Belgium last time out in the Nations League. The Eagles won their other home game 2-1 against Wales and BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals have both landed in 3/4.

If we're sold on the idea of goals, who's going to get them? There's one outstanding candidate. He's joined a new club team this season and shown - as if proof were needed - that he'll score goals whoever he's playing for. Poland's captain and all-time leading scorer has struck 11 times in eight games for Barcelona - after hitting 57 in 56 for Poland and Bayern Munich last season.

We're using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to roll Lewandowski To Score, Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals into a 3.309/4 punt. Lewy's team mate Depay scored for Barca at the weekend. He's also scored three in three in the current Nations League - add him into the mix and you've got yourself a 6.78 punt.