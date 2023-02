Leyton Orient have conceded in 2/15 League 2 home games



Rochdale have failed to score in 7/9 away defeats



Back Leyton Orient Win to Nil



Leyton Orient v Rochdale

Tuesday 19:45

In Portugal last night, Rio Ave found a couple of second-half goals to beat Estoril 2-0 and bring home our Under 2.5 Goals bet.

We're on home turf today to take in League 2 leaders Leyton Orient's clash with bottom-of-the-table Rochdale. The hosts won the reverse fixture 1-0 and could do a similar job on their struggling visitors today.

Back Leyton Orient Win to Nil v Rochdale @ 2.3

The Beast From The East are W11-D3-L1 at Brisbane Road this season. Across those 15 matches, they've kept a remarkable 13 clean sheets. Ten of the 11 victories have been Win to Nils.

Jim Bentley's Rochdale are W3-D3-L9 on the road, losing five of their last seven road trips. In seven of those nine defeats since the start of term, they have failed to score. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to blank again tonight and leave Brisbane Road with nothing.