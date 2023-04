Gornik Zabrze have leaked in 9/11 home games



Korona Kielce have notched in 10/12 on the road



Back BTTS



Gornik Zabrze v Korona Kielce

Thursday 19:30

In Italy last night, Perugia took an early lead but were overturned 3-1 by Reggina in the end.

We've come further east for the second of today's two Ekstraklasa games in Poland. Gornik Zabrze are hosting Korona Kielce in a relegation dogfight and we reckon both sides can at least get on the score sheet.

Back Both Teams To Score in Gornik Zabrze v Korona Kielce @ 1.9

Gornik are favourites to win, despite having won only 3/13 at Arena Zabrze this season. The Miners have managed just two clean sheets from their last 11 appearances there.

Earlier this season - their first back in the top flight - Korona Kielce hosted Gornik and lost 2-1. They've experienced tough times on the road too. They've won just 2/13 and are currently nine matches without a positive result. However, the Buck Knives have found the back of the net in 10 of the most recent 12 trips. We'll back them to draw blood in Zabrze tonight and help us land a BTTS bet.