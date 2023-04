Perugia are unbeaten in 8 home games



Reggina have lost 5 in a row on the road



Back Perugia to win



Perugia v Reggina

Wednesday 19:15

In Scotland last night, Raith failed to romp home. They went down 2-1 to Hamilton and our bet was lost with them.

We're in Italy today for the final game of the 31st round of Serie B. Seventeenth-placed Perugia are hosting eighth-placed Reggina, but the gap between these two isn't as big as you might think, and we're taking the hosts to grab all three points.

Back Perugia to beat Reggina @ 2.24

Perugia are unbeaten in eight at Stadio Renato Curi. The Griffins have won four and drawn four, notching five clean sheets along the way. They've also won both of the most recent league meetings with today's visitors, including a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Pippo Inzaghi's Reggina are in free fall. In late January, they were second in the table. Since then they've lost 8/9 home and away, failing to score in any of the last three. On the road, they've been beaten in five straight and - at an odds-against price - we'll take Perugia to make it six of the worst for their visitors tonight.