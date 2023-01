Udinese have conceded in five straight home games



Bologna have notched in 3/4 away from home



BTTS has been the right bet in 8/10 head-to-heads



Udinese v Bologna

Sunday 14:00

Our week finishes in Italy, where eighth-placed Udinese are hosting 12th-placed Bologna in the classic Serie A Sunday afternoon kickoff slot.

The home side have lost once in eight at Stadio Friuli this season and start as favourites, but we're not sure they'll have everything their own way today.

Andrea Sottil's Udinese are W3-D4-L1 on their own patch this term, but they haven't won any of the last four. The Little Zebras are also five games without a clean sheet there.

Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in all five of those games. It's also been a winning bet in 8/10 league meetings of these two, including 5/5 since the start of 2020.

Thiago Motta's Bologna are a disappointing W1-D1-L6 on the road this term. Against teams like Udinese who are now above them in the table, the Greyhounds have lost 6/6. However, they have managed to find the back of the net in 5/8 including three of the most recent four.

We'll take them to net again today and help deliver another BTTS bet at the Friuli.