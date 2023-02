Both teams have scored in 14/16 Phoenix games



Struggling Western have scored in 9/9 at home



Back Both Teams To Score



Western United v Wellington Phoenix

Friday 08:45 (Live on BT Sport 3)

In Scotland last night, Motherwell beat St Mirren 2-1 to bring home our BTTS bet.

We've crossed the world today for the Australian A-League match taking place Friday morning UK time. Sixth-placed Wellington are headed to struggling Western United and we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet in this one.

Back Both Teams To Score in Western United v Wellington Phoenix @ 1.70

Western are second bottom of the table, but they have scored at least once in all of their first nine home games of the campaign. Both teams have scored in 6/9. BTTS has also landed in 5/6 head-to-heads between these two, including 3/3 since the start of last season.

BTTS has been the right bet on 14 of Wellington's first 16 games home and away. On the road, the Phoenix have scored in 7/7. With 5/7 landing a BTTS punt, that's our bet for this one too.