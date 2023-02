6/8 Serie A meetings have seen at least four goals



So have 5/7 recent Atalanta matches



Back Over 3.0 Goals



Lazio v Atalanta

Saturday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Spain last night, Girona failed to go crazy for us. They lost 2-0 and our bet went down with them.

We're in Italy today for the second of two Serie A matches. Fifth hosts sixth as Lazio entertain Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico - and 'entertain' could be the apt word.

Six of this pair's last eight league meetings have delivered at least four goals. On home turf recently, Maurizio Sarri's Lazio have seen 4.7 produce four goals or more.

Back Over 3.0 Goals in Lazio v Atalanta @ 3.1

Home and away, five of Atalanta's last seven Serie A games have erupted with at least four goals. Gian Piero Gasperini's men have been struggling at the back, conceding nine in five away to teams lower down the table than Lazio.

With Lazio recently hitting four against AC Milan here, the visitors going to need goals of their own at some point tonight. Having scored twice in 5/7 on the road, the Nerazzurri should be able to deliver - and help make this game a high scorer.