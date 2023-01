Girona are yet to keep a home clean sheet this season



Outsiders Sevilla have scored on 8/8 road trips so far



BTTS has been the right bet in 7/8 Liga games in Girona

Girona v Sevilla

Saturday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

This column did a double in Turkey yesterday. First, Kayserispor beat Sivasspor 4-1 to land a goals bet. Then Galatasaray hammered Hatayspor 4-0 - and were three up at the break - to land a Half Time/Full Time punt.

We're starting the weekend in Spain, where the second of today's four La Liga games brings 17th-placed Sevilla to 12th-placed Girona. We reckon we should see entertainment at both ends of this one.

This season has been a struggle for Sevilla. At W3-D6-L7 the Andalusians are down in 17th and facing a relegation battle. On the road, however, Jorge Sampaoli's men have scored at least once on all of their first eight trips (W2-D3-L3). They've conceded in 7/8, meaning both teams have scored in that same fraction.

Promoted Girona are W3-D3-L2 at Estadi Montilivi this season - even though they are yet to keep a clean sheet there. The White & Reds have notched themselves in 7/8, which means BTTS has landed in the same fraction. We'll take the trend to strengthen further today.