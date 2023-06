Goias have no clean sheets from 8 Serie A games



Outsiders Cuiaba have notched in 6/8



Back BTTS



Goias v Cuiaba

Sunday 22:30

In the States last night, New England and New York City nullified each other and drew 0-0 to leave us short on our goals bet. We've got a chance to finish the week in profit with a win today...

We've come to South America, where Goias are hosting Cuiaba in Brazil's Serie A. We reckon both sides can find the back of net in this one.

After eight rounds of the season, Goias - the favourites for this match - are yet to notch a clean sheet. Yet, last time out at Estadio da Serrinha, the Big Green beat top-of-the-table Botafogo 2-1. It was their second home win of the season after they also beat Corinthians 3-1. In their other home appearance, second-placed Palmeiras thrashed them 5-0.

Ivo Vieira's visitors are W2-D2-L4 this term, but they have scored in 6/8 of those games, including 3/4 on the road - even though three of those games came against sides now in the top 8. Against a leaky home defence today, we'll take the outsiders to score and help deliver a BTTS bet.