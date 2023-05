There have been +3.5 Goals in 8/15 Fatih home matches



Adana have scored 16 times in their last 4 Super Lig games



Back Over 3.5 Goals



Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul v Adana Demirspor

Wednesday 18:00

In Norway yesterday, Aalesunds broke their duck, scoring three times to beat Molde 3-1 and leave us empty handed.

We've come to Turkey today to catch Andrea Pirlo's Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul in action against Adana Demirspor. Fatih won this fixture 4-0 last season and we reckon there are more goals on the way this evening.

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul v Adana Demirspor @ 2.04

Karagumruk have built some strong goal trends at their home ground this season. Both teams have scored in 12/15. Over 2.5 Goals has landed in 11/15. And 8/15 have got to Over 3.5 Goals - including six of the most recent nine.

Adana Demirspor have a taste for goals too. They've scored 16 times across the last four rounds of the Super Lig. They'll start this game as favourites but, despite sitting nicely in 5th, they've managed just two clean sheets in 15 on the road. They look ready to embrace Fatih's all-action approach and serve up another high scorer at Ataturk Olympic Stadium today.