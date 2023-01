Feyenoord have conceded 3 in 8 at De Kuip



Nijmegen have notched 1 in 6 on the road



Back Feyenoord Win To Nil at odds-against 2.24 5/4

Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on Mola TV)

In Italy last night, Lazio thrashed AC Milan 4-0 to land our Over 2.5 Goals bet, but maybe not in the manner we expected.

We're in the Netherlands today to catch Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord at home to ninth-placed Nijmegen. We fancy the title chasers to get the result they want.

Arne Slot's Feyenoord are W5-D3-L0 on their own patch this term. The Pride of the South have conceded just three times across those eight games, and we reckon they could notch another clean sheet at De Kuip tonight.

Nijmegen are an even W2-D4-L2 on the road, but they have been struggling to locate the net recently. Rogier Meijer's men have scored just once across their last six away trips. We'll take their hosts to shut them out tonight and extend their lead in the title race.