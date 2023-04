BTTS has landed in 9/12 Espanyol home games



And also in 7/12 Athletic away matches



Back Both Teams To Score



Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao

Saturday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Portugal last night, Vizela beat Santa Clara to deliver on our win bet.

We've crossed the border and come to Spain for the second of today's four La Liga games. Relegation-threatened Espanyol are hosting Europe-chasing Athletic Bilbao and we fancy both sides to trouble the scorers.

Back Both Teams To Score in Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao @ 2.06

BTTS has been the right bet on 3/4 of Athletic's trips to Espanyol since 2017. It's also been the right bet on seven of Athletic's most recent 12 away days - last time out on the road, they beat Valladolid 3-1.

The Parakeets of Espanyol have been struggling defensively. They've conceded two or three times in each of their last four home and away. They've been better at the other end, netting at least once in 24/27 since the start of term.

BTTS has landed in 20/27 of those games - including 9 of the last 12 at RCDE Stadium. At a price on the right side of evens, we'll take it to land there again this afternoon.