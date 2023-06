BTTS has landed in 7/10 Colon home games



Estudiantes have conceded in 7/9 on the road this year



Back BTTS



Colon v Estudiantes

Tuesday 22:00

In Argentina last night, Central Cordoba held San Lorenzo to a 0-0 draw to take down our win bet.

We're staying in the Primera Division today as Colon host Estudiantes. The last 4 league meetings between these two have finished 1-1, 3-2, 2-1 and 4-2. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet again tonight.

Colon are outsiders today. But Marcelo Saralegui's men have scored in 8/10 home games this year, striking twice in four of the last five. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 7/10.

Estudiantes are favourites, despite conceding in 7/9 away games since the turn of the year. The Lions have scored themselves in 7/9 and BTTS has landed in 5/9 - which suggests there's a touch of value about the odds-against price on that outcome tonight.