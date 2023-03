Cadiz have won three straight at home



Getafe have lost 4/5 on the road



Back Cadiz to win



Cadiz v Getafe

Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

Yesterday's bet from the A-League is still a live one at the time of writing...

Looking ahead, we're in Spain tonight for the La Liga game between 15th-placed Cadiz and 16th-placed Getafe. We reckon the hosts can extend their good run at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

Back Cadiz to beat Getafe @ 2.66

Cadiz are W4-D5-L3 on their own patch this season - but the three defeats came in their first three outings, and against top-half teams (Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao). Sergio Gonzalez's men are unbeaten in nine since then, winning each of the last three without conceding.

Quique Sanchez Flores's Getafe are W2-D3-L6 on the road, losing four of the most recent five. Visiting bottom-half sides, they've lost 4/6 so far and look vulnerable against a Cadiz side that has won three on the bounce against teams higher up the table (7th, 10th, 11th) than today's visitors.