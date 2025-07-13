Football Bet of the Day: Back the Lionesses to tear into Wales

Alessio Russo has highest xG of any England player

Wales have conceded 7 in 2 at Euro 2025 so far

Back Russo to score 2+



England (W) v Wales (W)

Sunday 16:00

We've come to Switzerland today for England's final group-stage game of Euro 2025. The Lionesses need to beat Wales to guarantee themselves a place in the knockout stages and a chance to defend their title.

Sarina Wiegman's team are huge favourites to get the result they want against a Welsh side that has already lost 3-0 to the Netherlands and 4-1 to France. With their own opening defeat to the French still ringing in their ears, the Lionesses will be expected to deliver a performance as well as a result.

One Lioness with even more motivation than most to make an impression today is Alessia Russo. The star striker is yet to get off the mark at Euro 2025. However, she's racked up an xG of 1.35 and is now due.

Russo was a regular scorer at England's successful Euro 2022 campaign, netting four times in total. She also racked up three goals at the following year's World Cup. Against Group D's weakest opposition, we'll take a punt on the Arsenal forward to make up for lost time at Euro 2025 and grab a brace or more.