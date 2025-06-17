Wednesday Football Tips: Back Elliott to strike in 4/1 England v Germany Bet Builder
Paul Higham's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Euro Under 21 Championship, as England face old rivals Germany with top spot in the group up for grabs.
Germany only need a draw to top group
England last team to beat Germans two years ago
England U21 v Germany U21
Wednesday 18 June, 20:00 kick-off
Live on Channel 4
England's 0-0 draw with Slovenia means they're two points behind Germany in Group B ahead of this hotly-anticipated Under-21 clash.
The Germans now only need a draw to top the group, but having hammered Slovenia 3-0 and beat the Czech Republic 4-2 they'll be eyeing up more than that - namely a statement win over the Three Lions to put a marker down for the tournament.
As even though they're had better results here, Germany are slight underdogs here against Lee Carsley's defending champions - who are the last team to beat Germany U21s back in that 2023 tournament, since when the Germans are unbeaten in 17 (W14 D3).
Leg 1: Both teams to score
Germany could progress with a draw but it's not really in their nature to play safe, and they're blessed with goals in the squas as nine of their last 10 matches have produced over 2.5, while that's also true of 13 of England's last 17.
It's temping to follow suit here with over 2.5 goals, but I'd rather back both teams to score at 13/201.65 just to include the possibility of a 1-1 draw, which you wouldn't rule out at all.
But it's hard to see both teams not scoring given how prolific the Germans have been but how really need a result here.
Leg 2: Harvey Elliott to score anytime
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is one of Carsley's more experienced members of the squad and one of the biggest goal threats two - having scored against the Czech Republic in the tournament opener.
Elliott also scored in England's last meeting with Germany and he'll again be dangerous, especially if Carsley doesn't play with a recognised striker again.
So backing Elliott to score anytime at 10/34.33 makes sense.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
