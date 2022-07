England v Germany

Sunday 31 July, 17:00 BST kick-off

Live on BBC One

Just like 12 months ago, an England team will run out at Wembley in the final of the Euros against one of football's great powerhouses, but can the Lionesses go one better and beat Germany to lift the trophy?

It's been a tremendous tournament for Sarina Wiegman's side, who showed real guts and determination to battle through against Spain before a ruthless and clinical display to demolish Sweden in the semis.

Germany have been ruthlessly efficient as well as they conceded their first goal of the tournament in a 2-1 semi-final victory over France.

Even that effort was a superb long-range strike that came off the post and unluckily rebounded in off the keeper - so they'll be as tough a nut to crack as England have faced.

England have won just one of 14 contests with Germany - but that was their last meeting in February's Arnold Clark Cup as the Lionesses scored two late goals in a 3-1 win.

And that kind of sums up this new England under Wiegman, one that never gives up and one that just gets stronger as the game goes on - especially with the explosive changes she can make from the bench.

And England owe Germany one as they were hammered 6-2 in the Euro 2009 final. The hosts look much stronger now and are in fact slight favourites to lift the trophy.

We've got the two top scorers in Euro 2022 going head-to-head, with England's Beth Mead and Germany's Alexandra Popp both on six goals after both scored in the semis.

Popp has scored in every game of the competition, so is naturally a bit shorter in the anytime scorer market at 3.185/40 ahead of Mead at 3.7511/4 - with both behind Ellen White on 2.68/5.

White should start again and try and run the legs off the German defence before England turn to super sub Alessio Russo, who is only 3.613/5 to score despite not likely to play more than half an hour of the final, unless it goes to extra time!

Everything the Man Utd striker touches, though, turns to goals, and with goals likely to be in shorter supply than the semi then there's every chance she will appear with the game level and make something happen.

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly are the other two forward subs who can change the game - with Wiegman unlikely to change her plan at this late stage they're both likely to appear late on. Both are worth looking at in the assist market with Kelly 3.7511/4 and Toone 4.216/5 to set-up an England goal.

German midfield Lina Magull is another to watch, as she scored against England in their last meeting and with six shots on target has as many as Mead, but just needs to sharpen up her finishing. She's definitely worth backing to have a shot on target.

Mead is an obvious candidate in the goals department but I just feel Germany will have a plan for her and she may be restricted to efforts from range - hence she has more appeal in the shots on target market.

It's a tough one, and I'm staying well away from the match result market as it should be tight, but on the other hand you also can't see any way both teams don't score.

I'll happily back goals at both ends but for our purposes we're backing both teams' main stars to have some sort of impact in proceedings, utilizing the goal or assist market on the Sportsbook.

So in our Bet Builder we'll take Russo and Popp to have a hand in a goal each while Mead and Magull both hit the target.