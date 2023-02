Elche have conceded 45 goals in 22 games this season

Eight of Betis' last 10 games has seen over 2.5 goals

Elche have fourth-most bookings in La Liga

Back 5/1 stats-based Bet Builder on Friday night La Liga game

Bottom side Elche host Real Betis seemingly having no chance of of earning just a second league win of the season.

They're 3/1 for a home win, but they did get their only victory of the season on home soil just three games ago.

Betis have followed up two losses with two wins over Almeria and Valladolid, although only by the odd goal as they earned 3-2 and 2-1 wins.

Elche have conceded 45 goals in 22 games so far this season, with only three teams across Europe's big five leagues averaging more goals per game conceded than their 2.05.

The hosts are also missing Pere Milla who has scored six goals to win five of Elche's nine points this season so they're really up against it.

Betis a good price for away win

Betis then look a decent price at Evens for victory here despite missing the in-form Sergio Canales who scored in his last three games and had a goal and assist in his last two.

Eight of Betis' 10 games this year have seen three-plus goals, with those games averaging 3.6 goals per outing, so that fits well with Elche's leaky recent defence.

One way Elche do have the upper hand, if you want to put it that way, is in the card count where they rank much higher than Betis - only three teams in la Liga have more in fact.

Back Betis to beat Elche, over 2.5 goals & Elche most cards 5/1

Elche were shown six yellows and a red in the reverse fixture and they can at the very least pick up more cards than the visitors here - especially as they'll likely lose the game.

Elche are Evens to have more cards than Betis and that will bump us up to a healthy price for our Bet Builder treble.