It's an all-Scandinavian tussle in Copenhagen for us on Thursday night as Denmark host Finland in their Euro 2024 qualifying opener.

It's quote an open group with Slovenia and Northern Ireland also involved alongside Kazakhstan and San Marino - so both of these sides will fancy their chances.

Especially Denmark, who made the semi-finals of the last Euros before being narrowly beaten by hosts England, before also impressing in the following Nations League.

The World Cup in Qatar was a big letdown for the Danes, who failed to win a game, so now Kasper Hjulmand needs to see a response if they're to make amends at the next major tournament.

Eriksen misses out on emotional return

Denmark are without the injured Christian Eriksen - which means he'll miss the first meeting of these two sides since the Euro 2020 fixture where he suffered his cardiac arrest.

Emotions will still be running high at the same Parken Stadium that staged that fateful game - with the hosts determined to win if for Eriksen.

Finland ended up winning that game at the Euros - which was just their second against Denmark in 26 games since 1966 (L16 D8).

The hosts are big odds-on shots with Finland enduring a poor away run of late, with just two wins against Montenegro in their last 13 outings.

Five of the last six meetings have gone under 2.5 goals, along with Denmark's last four homes and Finland's last four aways - so we'll take 8/11 on that being repeated here.

The Danes have also been prolific in winning corners the last few games, in the last two in particular when they tallied 11 and 13 corners.

They'll likely not get to double figures again but we'll take the 7/5 on them earning eight or more here to complete a nicely priced Bet Builder treble.