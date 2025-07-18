Friday Football Tips: Back a 5/1 stat-packed Boca Bet Builder

Boca back at home for first time in two months

Not many goals for these two but conrer stats breed confidence

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder treble

Boca Juniors v Union Santa Fe

Friday 18 July

23:30 kick-off

Boca Juniors returned from the Club World Cup with a 0-0 draw to start the new Argentinian top-flight season but will hope for all three points from their home opener against Union Santa Fa.

With just one game being played in the new season it makes matters slightly tough as we'll need a bit longer to really get to grips with how strong each teams are this campaign.

But I think we've got enough to go on to tackle the game with a Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Boca to win

They only got a point first time out but they did have to play in the Club World Cup so you can forgive them a sloppy return to domestic action - and they didn't lose after all.

They're playing back at home for the first time in two months and they've had two extra days rest, which combined with home advantage puts them right in the driving seat with Santa Fe having to travel on less rest.

So we'll back Boca at 4/51.80 to win and improve their current head-to-head record of three home wins in the last four.

Leg 2: Under 2.5 goals

There's not been too many goals for either of these - Boca and Union both scoring just three goals in their last five domestic outings, while Union haven't scored more than once in their last 15 games.

In the head-to-heads there's been under 2.5 goals in four of the last five and just twice in nine.

So let's back under 2.5 goals to strike again at 4/91.44

Leg 3: 4+ corners each team

Let's tackle corners as well and back both sides to get at least four each at 13/102.30 - which gives us a big boost in our Bet Builder.

Boca have landed this in seven of their last nine games domestically, while Union have been positively prolific in winning corners, having at least four in 14 of their 17 games this year.

So considering that then even if we don't get too many goals we've got every chance of seeing more than a few corners.