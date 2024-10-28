Monday Football Tips: Back 5/1 Bet Builder in Brazil

Crunch battle at foot of Brazil's Serie A

Corinthians good for cards, shots and drawing fouls

Back three-legged Bet Builder at 5/1 6.00

Cuiaba v Corinthians

Monday 28 October, 22:00

With not a lot on the fixture coupon on Monday, it's off to Brazil where there's a crunch battle at the bottom of Serie A.

Both sides start the game in the relegation zone but only one, Corinthians, has the chance to climb out.

However, this looks a massive match for the hosts, who are running out of time to close a seven-point gap to safety - there will be only seven games left after this one so it's looking must-win.

In short, this should be a highly competitive battle. Throw in referee Bruno Arleu de Araujo, one of the strictest referees in the Brasileiro, and a card angle has to be taken.

Corinthians are ranked third for cards received and backing them for over 2.5 here looks a solid base for our Bet Builder.

They've landed this is 10 of their last 14 matches and given the circumstances, it's not hard to see that stat being improved here.

Despite their perilous league position, the visitors also boast strong shots stats - only three sides have taken more so far this season. They also come into this game with confidence on the rise, having lost only two of their last nine in all competitions.

For this contest, leading shot-taker (and scorer) Yuri Alberto is suspended but that means his shot quota will need replacing.

Step forward Angel Romero, favourite to fill Alberto's spot in the team.

Often deployed wide left, Romero could well be moved more centrally to partner Memphis Depay and that will increase his shots chances.

Not that him playing in a wide role would stop our bet of 2+ shots.

Romero has landed this in his last seven starts and nine of his last 10.

The prosect of a more central role only adds to confidence.

Finally, let's also head to the fouls markets given Corinthians are the second most-fouled team in the top flight.

Their player who draws the most fouls is attacking midfielder Rodrigo Garro, the numbers from his last 10 starts proving that: 1-2-3-4-4-2-5-4-4-6.

That brings Cuiaba's Fernando Sobral into the thinking in terms of fouls committed.

He's set to line up in a defensive midfield role, putting him in direct opposition to Garro.

Sobral has committed 2+ fouls in three of his last five starts having only recently returned to the starting XI and so 13/102.30 looks a decent price.

The three legs combine to create a Bet Builder which pays just under 5/16.00, hopefully a good way to start a new week.