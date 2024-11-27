Crvena Zvezda v Stuttgart: Back 8-1 Bet Builder double in Serbia
-
Demirovic up against UCL's worst defence
-
Mittelstadt has already had 5 assists this season
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 8/19.00
Crvena Zvezda v VfB Stuttgart
Wednesday 27 November, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 4
Crvena - Red Star Belgrade to someone of my era - had the Champions League's worst defence after matchday four, having conceded a whopping 16 goals.
They shipped five in their last two such matches, losing 5-2 at home to Barcelona last time out and 5-1 at Monaco before that.
Unsurprisingly, they've lost all four games and it's just two wins in their last 22 in this competition.
In short, this looks a good chance to get with Stuttgart in some way.
Leg 1: Ermedin Demirovic to score
Critics will suggest they may not be able to take advantage. After all, the Germans have only scored three goals in their four games to date and have injury issues to deal with, particularly up front where both Deniz Undav and El Bilal Toure are out.
However, the visitors have scored 21 goals in 11 Bundesliga matches this season and will take great heart from the fact they won at Juventus in their last Champions League away game.
What the injury problems do mean is that we're pretty sure who will play as their centre forward, a position which could see some chances given how porous the Red Star defence has been.
Ermedin Demirovic is the man set to line up there and I'm happy to put him down to score at any time.
He's got six goals for his club in all competitions so far this season, as well as two for Bosnia, despite limited opportunities.
Leg 2: Maximilian Mittelstadt anytime assist
I'll double him up by backing Maximilian Mittelstadt in the anytime assist market.
The German international left-back loves to get forward and that's reflected by the fact he leads the way for his side in terms of assists - five so far.
With his side expected to dominate possession - they've seen 59% of the ball in this competition, compared to Red Star's figure of 41% - Mittelstadt seems likely to have plenty of opportunities to get forward and deliver balls into the box, hopefully for Demirovic to finish.
This bet could be won in a single move and a price of more than 8/19.00 looks worth a punt.
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 135pts
Returned: 157.93pts
P/L: +22.93pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
