Colon lead the league in draws this season

Four of the last five meetings have seen over 2.5 goals

Back 15/1 Bet Builder on a high-scoring draw

We're staying in Argentina for Tuesday night's Bet Builder, as high-flying Estudiantes visit struggling Colon.

Estudiantes have gone 16 games unbeaten (W11 D5) while Colon have only won three of 19 league games this season and lead the league in draws after three straight stalemates.

Colon are unbeaten in nine at home - six of those being draws - while Estudiantes have also drawn three of their last four away games.

The draw here is 2/1 but if there's a team who loves a draw in this league then it's Colon, who with 11 have more stalemates than anyone else.

Out of those 11 draws, six have come at home including in the last two - and with just two defeats they're not used to losing game on their own patch.

Estudiantes are the better side but they've now had back-to-back draws in their last two away league games.

Two teams meeting with draw history and not knowing how to lose games is a decent recipe for another stalemate here.

There's not been a lot of goals in Estudiantes away games, but Colon can hold up their end of the bargain and prompt a few goals being scored.

Colon have bagged in their last six games at home, scoring twice in five of those outings, so there's potential here to draw the visitors into a shootout.

Both teams have scored in the last four meetings between the two sides and the last three have all seen over 2.5 goals.

It's not fancied according to the bookies, but there's definitely potential for a high-scoring draw here.