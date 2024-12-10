Club Brugge v Sporting Lisbon: Back Tzolis in 7/2 Bet Builder

Brugge unbeaten in 10; Sporting lost 3 in a row

Tzolis has 5 goals in his last 4 starts for club and country

Back Bet Builder double at around 7/2 4.50

Club Brugge v Sporting Lisbon

Tuesday 10 December, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 6 (via red button)

Sporting's last home game with Ruben Amorim in charge saw them post a 4-1 victory over Manchester City which will be remembered for years to come.

And by the time he finally departed for Manchester United, the reigning Portuguese champions had won 11 out of 11 in the league.

How quickly things change.

Sporting have lost their last three, going down 5-1 at home to Arsenal in this Champions League competition and then suffering back-to-back domestic defeats to hand the title advantage over to arch rivals Benfica.

It's the archetype of a club who loses a manager who had made winning silverware a habit.

Three straight losses hardly set Sporting up well for this trip to Belgium where they face a side close to the cut line in terms of qualification.

Brugge sit 22nd in the new league-phase standings, needing a place in the top 24 to reach the knockout stage.

They've already beaten Aston Villa here - albeit rather fortuitously - and won away to Strum Graz. Their two defeats so far have come against last season's runners-up Dortmund and AC Milan.

In all competitions, Brugge come into this one unbeaten in 10 and given the situation in their opponents' camp, avoiding defeat here can be achieved - I'll back them in the double-chance market.

However, that's not get rich-quick scheme and the spot of value I like here involves the hosts' Christos Tzolis.

He's caught the eye in several of Brugge's Champions League games, impressing in the draw at Celtic last time out. He also shone against Villa and scored the winner in Graz.

The Greek winger now has eight goals for the Belgians this season, with five scored in his last four starts for club and country.

At 11/43.75, Tzolis looks a live contender for a goal in a game the hosts know they really need to win, with Juventus and Man City their two remaining opponents after this.

I did consider doubling Tzolis up with Sporting goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, who, as you probably know, is averaging over a goal a game this season.

However, he's scored only once in his last four Sporting starts and the question marks surrounding the teams' form puts me off.

Another potential angle is cards.

Anthony Taylor is the referee in charge and he's well known for producing them in UEFA club competitions - he's shown over 4.5 cards in 30 of his last 49 such matches.

However, two relatively well-behaved teams and odds of 6/101.60 mean this makes less appeal than it might have done.

Instead, I'll go with the double of Tzolis to score and Brugge/Draw in the double-chance market which pays close to 7/24.50.