Cheltenham have 10 points from 12

May has scored in seven of 10 wins when fit

Bet Builder at just shy of 10/1 worth backing

Cheltenham v Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday 28 March, 19:45

With the international window closed and players on their way back to their clubs, there's not a lot to go at on Wednesday, certainly from a props point of view.

However, there's a near-10/1 shot in League One which looks worth throwing a dart at.

Cheltenham, who sit 17th, host a Sheffield Wednesday side who will go top if they win the game.

The problem is while the long-term form points clearly towards the visitors, it is Cheltenham with all the momentum coming into this clash.

They taken 10 points from the last 12 available, conceding just one goal across those four games, to move away from the relegation zone.

As for Wednesday, they arrive off the back of a calamitous 1-0 defeat at basement-dwellers Forest Green - their second loss in a row.

Perhaps of most concern is that despite having 67% of possession, they managed only seven shots against a side who still sit 11 points from safety.

That suggests confidence has drained, while it will also be a worry that promotion rivals Ipswich have won six in a row without conceding to move within three points.

May the goal threat

Facing a team who are buzzing right now isn't what the doctor ordered.

The hosts look a big price at 4/1 to win the game but we can get close to 10/1 by adding their top scorer, Alfie May, to score.

He's netted four times in that impressive Robins run of four games.

And of the 10 matches he has played that Cheltenham have won this season, May has scored in seven of them so it seems highly likely that if they are to topple the high-fliers, then the man who has 15 goals in all competitions will feature heavily.

Back Cheltenham to win and Alfie May to score @ 10.43

Click here for more football betting news, tips and previews!