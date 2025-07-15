Tuesday Football Tips: Back 3/1 Malmo to move on in Champions League qualifying

Malmo hold 3-1 lead going into second leg

Hosts big favourites and should get the job done comfortably

Back 3/1 4.00 Bet Builder in Sweden

Malmo (3) v (1) Iberia 1999

Tuesday 15 July

18:00 kick-off

It's a healthy 3-1 lead for Malmo to take into the second leg against Georgian side Iberia - so the Swedes look all set to progress as they look to go one step better than last year when they made the play-off round but lost to Sparta Prague.

The 1979 European Cup finalists last made the Champions League group stages only back in 2021-22 so it's still relatively fresh, and they should really be dealing with thie second leg comfortably.

But just how will they get it done? Let's see what value we can get for our Bet Builder today..

Leg 1: Malmo HT/FT

You can't argue with Malmo being big 2/91.22 favourites to win the match even if they don't have to - as a vastly inferior side has to go away from home and somehow try and force the issue when playing from behind.

Iberia have a decent away record domestically but needing to bridge the quality gap and a two-goal deficit is a recipe for disaster.

Malmo scored after eight minutes in the first leg to lead at half-time, and they also led at the break in their last league game on Saturday to make it four half-time leads in the last five games.

They've converted three of those into wins and with a home crowd and the right opposition they'll have enough about them to complete another half time/full time double.

Leg 2: Over 3.5 goals

Iberia are actually unbeaten in nine away from home, but they've conceded five in their last three road trips just in the Georgian league - and this isn't the Georgian league.

Malmo have won back-to-back home games in the Allsvenskan, scoring three goals both times - making it three hime league games in four where they've hit the net three times.

Iberia will keep coming at them in search of a comeback so there'll be chances here, although I'm not convinced enough of the Georgian side's quality to back them to score, but confident enough that Malmo will either let one in or fill their boots to land over 3.5 goals at 21/103.10.