5/1 Bet Builder for key La Liga game

Card-happy referee

Season goal trends offer value

Let's kick-off a new week by combining what appear to be a couple of value shots in tonight's La Liga contest.

It's a big battle towards the bottom of the table - Getafe are in the relegation zone with Celta Vigo sitting just a point above them.

It therefore promises to be competitive and whenever Getafe are involved, you simply have to look at the card markets.

They've long been one of Spain's dirtiest sides and they've already accumulated four red cards in 10 games this season. Celta have two.

The referee is a notable choice here too.

Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes showed 10 reds in 20 matches last season - a league high - and he's already flying on that front this term with three in five.

He's also averaging a whopping 7.8 yellows per game thus far and those sort of figures suggest the chances of a sending-off here are high, arguably higher than odds of 9/5 suggest.

I also feel 29/20 about over 2.5 goals is generous.

Another Getafe long-term trend has been low goals but both of these sides are well above 50% for over 2.5 goals this season - Celta's figure is at 70% and Getafe's 60%.

Four out of five games at the Balaidos this season have landed this bet, while Getafe's two matches against teams in the bottom half have also delivered for punters.

Put the two together and you get a Bet Builder of just over 5/1 which looks worth a go.

