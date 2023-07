Boca have five clean sheets in six

Huracan not scored in 10 away games

Boca Juniors are doing well in the Copa Libertadores but are nowhere near the side domestically they were last year when they won their 35th league title.

Ahead of the continental knockouts, Jorge Almiron is under pressure with arch rivals River Plate about to be crowned champions so the heat is still on to deliver a home win against fellow Buenos Aires side Huracan.

The visitors are on a rotten run of form and deep in relegation trouble just two points above the one automatic relegation place - so the conditions look perfect for Boca.

Despite Boca's struggles, La Bombonera has still been a relatively successful home hunting ground this season.

Recently they've been in great touch at home as they've won seven of their last eight, drawing the other and conceding just three goals in the process.

Perhaps more importantly though is Huracan haven't won in 13 games in all competitions - while they also haven't won in their last 13 away games, with 12 of those being defeats.

With their manager under pressure, Boca also can't really afford to lose here so the 20/23 on them for a home win is decent enough.

As mentioned, Boca have been pretty handy defensively at home of late with five clean sheets in their last six meetings.

Huracan are also awful away from home, having failed to score in their last 10 away games, with their last away goal coming at the start of April.

That's not exactly the scoring form you want heading to La Bombonera where the hosts have been restricting sides to very few goals.

Huracan have found themselves behind at half-time in half their away games so far this season.

They've also been behind at the break in seven of their last 10 games in all competitions .

Boca haven't been a great first-half side but they'll want a fast start and their under-pressure manager will demand one to avoid the crowd turning on him.