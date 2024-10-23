Wednesday Football Tips: Back value Inter man in 6/1 Bet Builder special
Paul Higham has what could be a nice value play on a Champions League specialist for Inter Milan in a 6/17.00 Bet Builder for their trip to Young Boys.
Inter huge favourites for trip to Switzerland
Champions League regular Carlos Augusto represents value
Back 6/17.00 Bet Builder on Inter win & value player prop
Young Boys v Inter Milan
Wednesday 23 October
Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+
It's Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf for Inter Milan - you can pick your own pun from the plethora available on this fixture, but we'll stick to the best Bet Builder angles here!
An Inter win is obvious according to the odds - they're 1/41.25 favourites with the Swiss hosts 8/19.00 for the upset.
The Nerazzurri have only lost once this season and come into the game on a four-game winning run and unbeaten start to the Champions League including a sound 0-0 draw at Man City.
Young Boys have lost four of their last six in all competitions and things get no easier for them here...
Leg 1: Inter win to nil
Young Boys did well to beat Galatasaray to qualify, but have been handed a rotten start and having lost 3-0 to Aston Villa and 5-0 to Barcelona they now host the Italian champions most likely just hoping to keep the score down.
Inter have four clean sheets in their past five Champions League outings, and have kept more clean sheets in this competition then anyone else since Simone Inzaghi first took the helm in the UCL with them in 2021.
The Italians are scoring over two goals a game in Serie A, while Young Boys have lost three of the past four home games in this competition - and conceded exactly three in each of those.
Given those stats then it makes sense to back an Inter win to nil at 13/102.30 - which looks a decent price that can also be backed separately. For your Bet Builder you have to just select an away win & both teams to score 'no' to add to your multiples.
Leg 2: Carlos Augusto 1+ shot on target
As such huge favourites obviously a lot of the player props bets on all Inter's main men come with rather prohibitive prices, especially as Inzaghi is likely to make some changes with this very much a winnable game regardless of what team he puts out.
That's even more the case with the huge Derby d'Italia against Juventus coming up on Sunday - so team news is key here.
And one player to look out for is Brazilian Carlos Augusto, who has started both of Inter's Champions League games, so it's obvious Inzaghi trusts him in this competition.
He's been on the bench the last two Serie A games but seems almost certain to step in for Federico Dimarco at left wing-back - from where he's had a shot on target against both Man City and Red Star.
So in a game Inter should dominate then the 21/103.10 on Carlos Augusto to have another 1+ shot on target could be a real slice of value.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 129.32pts
P/L: +30.32pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
